Cowboys 2025 schedule makes NFL history with never-before-seen gauntlet
The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL regular season is set, and it's shaping up to be a wild one. The NFL schedule makers made sure that Dallas lived up to its America's Team moniker with six primetime games, including the regular season opener.
Dallas will also take the field and headline the Thanksgiving and Christmas Day slate of games.
But, there's another interesting note. The Cowboys' regular season schedule is a historic one. For the first time in NFL history, a team will be playing four Thursday games in the same year, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Dallas takes the field on Thursday for the regular season opener, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and a high-profile NFC clash in the second half of the season that falls in one of the team's brutal four-game stretches.
The Cowboys' full Thursday night lineup can be seen below, with home games in bold.
Dallas Cowboys' 2025 Thursday schedule
WEEK 1: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles | NBC | Thursday, September 4, 8: 20 p.m. ET
WEEK 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving) | CBS | Thursday, November 27, 4:30 p.m. ET
WEEK 14: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (TNF) | Prime Video | Thursday, December 4, 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | Netflix | Thursday, December 25, 1:00 p.m. ET
You know the saying: Got your popcorn ready. It's going to be a fun ride.
