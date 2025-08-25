Where Dallas Cowboys sit in 2025 NFL waiver wire priority order for roster cutdowns
With the NFL deadline for roster cuts set for 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26, teams around the league will have their eyes glued to the waiver wire before setting their final 53-man rosters, and the Dallas Cowboys have a favorable spot in the order.
Players with less than four years of NFL experience are subject to the waiver wire and must pass through before becoming a free agent.
MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men
However, players with more than four years of accrued time in the NFL are immediately released.
The waiver wire gives teams an opportunity to add promising players to the roster by placing a claim once they are available. The team who is highest in the priority order will be eligible to sign that player.
Where do the Cowboys sit entering roster cutdowns?
A full look at the 2025 NFL waiver wire priority order entering roster cutdowns can be seen below.
2025 NFL waiver wire priority order entering roster cutdowns
- 1) Tennessee Titans
- 2) Cleveland Browns
- 3) New York Giants
- 4) New England Patriots
- 5) Jacksonville Jaguars
- 6) Las Vegas Raiders
- 7) New York Jets
- 8) Carolina Panthers
- 9) New Orleans Saints
- 10) Chicago Bears
- 11) San Francisco 49ers
- 12) Dallas Cowboys
- 13) Miami Dolphins
- 14) Indianapolis Colts
- 15) Atlanta Falcons
- 16) Arizona Cardinals
- 17) Cincinnati Bengals
- 18) Seattle Seahawks
- 19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 20) Denver Broncos
- 21) Pittsburgh Steelers
- 22) Los Angeles Chargers
- 23) Green Bay Packers
- 24) Minnesota Vikings
- 25) Houston Texans
- 26) Los Angeles Rams
- 27) Baltimore Ravens
- 28) Detroit Lions
- 29) Washington Commanders
- 30) Buffalo Bills
- 31) Kansas City Chiefs
- 32) Philadelphia Eagles
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
Cowboys again embarrassed by NFC East rival with competent, aggressive GM
3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster
Cowboys fans fearful beloved rookie RB won't make 53-man roster
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie