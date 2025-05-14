Cowboys face daunting stretch of games late in 2025 schedule
The Dallas Cowboys now know their future with the release of the 2025 NFL schedule. Schedule release day has become a holiday, as fans begin to find a way to see how their team will go 17-0.
The Cowboys start the season with a bang. Week 1 will be the game that kicks off the NFL season, with the team traveling to Philadelphia to play spoiler in the Philadelphia Eagles' banner night in front of that obnoxious crowd.
No game is ever easy in the NFL. However, the schedule makers didn't do the Cowboys any favors with a stretch of games late in the season that could see the team come up empty-handed.
Weeks 12 through 15 will be a heavyweight matchup every time the Cowboys step on the field. The challenging stretch of games starts with the second matchup of the season with the Eagles.
Then, the Cowboys will take on the reigning AFC champion, the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by back-to-back matchups with the top teams from the NFC North in 2024, the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings.
It's never an easy road for a team looking to bring home a Lombardi Trophy. If the Cowboys were to come out of that stretch of games with a .500 record, it should be considered a victory. However, one can still dream that they win every matchup.
