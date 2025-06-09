Brian Schottenheimer takes Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys QBs to dance class
One thing that has been on repeat since Brian Schottenheimer took over as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys is the renewed energy and change of culture in the building.
Schottenheimer has made it a focus to work on building relationships off the field, and that has led to some unique team activities.
Early during OTAs, Schottenheimer took the team on a paintball trip, and now he has the quarterback room working on their dance moves.
Over the weekend, video surfaced of Cowboys quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Joe Milton, and Will Grier with their families learning traditional Greek dancing. The end result was hilarious. QB coach Steve Shimko was also in the building.
Whether Schottenheimer's approach leads to wins off of the field remains to be seen, but it's good to see the players growing together and working on the team chemistry.
As we saw at the end of last season with the public spat between Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, there was definitely room for improvement.
