Can Luke Schoonmaker contend for Dallas Cowboys starting tight end job?
After a frustrating rookie campaign, it seemed as though the Dallas Cowboys might have whiffed on second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker. The Michigan product had just 65 yards on eight receptions.
Thankfully, his sophomore season proved to be vastly different for Schoonmaker. He was given more opportunities with Jake Ferguson dealing with multiple injuries, which led to Schoonmaker catching 27 passes for 241 yards.
He was especially effective when Ferguson was out, leading to an interesting question from one fan who asked DallasCowboys.com if Ferguson’s spot could be up for grabs.
Cowboys writer Patrik Walker responded by saying Schoonmaker can be a starter, but still sees Ferguson as the better fit in Dallas.
“I do believe there's potential for Schoonmaker to be a solid starter in the league for a team that utilizes his skill set in such a way as to maximize that fit, but it's also true that Jake Ferguson owns attributes better suited to what Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys are hoping to get from a TE1 — e.g., YAC ability.” — Walker, Cowboys.com
Walker praised his progress but said Schoonmaker needs to be more concerned with Brevyn Spann-Ford targeting his TE2 role.
Tommy Yarrish feels the same way, but added that Ferguson’s struggles in 2024 were due in part to the absence of Dak Prescott.
”He didn't have the best 2024 season, but he also didn't have Dak Prescott for the majority of it, and that's not the only reason for his struggles but it definitely is one. While Schoonmaker was and has been handling most of the TE2 responsibilities, don't rule out Brevyn Spann-Ford pushing for more snaps too.” — Yarrish, Cowboys.com
Both writers are spot on in saying Ferguson will be the starter in 2025. The real question will be whether Dallas decides to extend him when he hits free agency in 2026, or if Schoonmaker and Spann-Ford give them enough confidence to move on and save some salary space in the process.
