Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: Open season for running backs
It may feel like forever, but soon the Dallas Cowboys will be taking the field for their 2025 training camp.
The team is looking to shake off a tough 2024 campaign, and that all starts on the practice field during camp.
However, the team is facing one of the same questions they had to deal with last year. Who will lead them out of the backfield?
RELATED: Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: Dak Prescott and the quarterbacks
With so much uncertainty about how the Cowboys' backfield will look in Week 1, here's a deep dive into what to expect during training camp at running back.
Cowboys RB Depth Chart
Miles Sanders
Javonte Williams
Deuce Vaughn
Jaydon Blue
Hunter Luepke
Phil Mafah
Sanders and Williams may have the experience on the rest of the unit; however, this will be the most intriguing position battle to follow during training camp.
The two free agent signings in the backfield are looking to be the number one option this upcoming season, but that spot should not be guaranteed until the end of camp.
Storyline Watch: Could A Rookie Lead
Williams and Sanders are more than likely not the long-term answer the Cowboys are looking for in the backfield.
However, Jaydon Blue could be that answer. The rookie will need to have an impressive summer, but it's not out of the realm of possibility that Blue could be option one in the backfield.
Predictions
The Cowboys will have a committee in the run game this upcoming season, which has worked out for teams like the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs in the past.
However, someone will have to take leadership in the position, and the Cowboys may be leaning on young talent like Blue late in the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher
Cowboys' most pressing concern identified, and it's not running back
Cowboys urged to trade former second-round pick after AFC blockbuster
Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken down luxury car
PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc