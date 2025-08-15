Cowboys 2026 mock draft addresses rapidly growing need with do-it-all DB
The 2025-26 NFL regular season is still three weeks away, but that hasn't stopped draftniks and the NFL draft community from looking ahead to next spring and giving us an early look at how things could play out in the spring.
College football is about to kickoff the 2025 season, and the early mock drafts give fans an idea of who to keep an eye on for their favorite team.
For the Dallas Cowboys, fans know the positions of need that have remained the same for several years. Defensive back, defensive tackle, and running back have been glaring needs since the first Trump administration.
MORE: Cowboys insider warns promising young CB could be on roster bubble
That's why the B/R NFL Scouting Department's initial 2026 mock draft will be music to Cowboys Nation's ears, because it addresses one of those needs with a do-it-all player who could make an impact on the field from Day One.
Enter South Carolina Gamecocks star Jalon Kilgore.
"In trying to replace the do-it-all cornerback in Bland, the Cowboys could effectively do so with this draft pick," Daniel Harms said.
MORE: 3 Cowboys who could be trade assets at end of NFL preseason
"South Carolina's Jalon Kilgore is a top-tier athlete with the size (6-foot-1, 211 lbs) and versatility to play multiple positions in the NFL. He's a willing run defender and a good tackler at all levels of the field."
The Cowboys secondary has been decimated by injuries and DaRon Bland is set to hit free agency after the season if he does not get a new deal. With the uncertainties at the position, bolstering the depth with a player who can play multiple positions would be a no-brainer.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, August 25, 2026.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 key storylines for Cowboys entering Week 2 of preseason vs Ravens
3 things to watch in Cowboys vs Ravens Week 2 NFL preseason showdown
3 Cowboys who could be trade assets at end of NFL preseason
Cooper Rush takes unintentional shot at Cowboys culture before Ravens preseason game