Cowboys insider warns promising young CB could be on roster bubble

Promising Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson could be unexpectedly on the chopping block when the team cuts to its 53-man roster, a team insider says.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has been hit hard by injuries for the past two seasons, and this year's flurry of injuries could have serious consequences for a promising young cornerback.

There was plenty of hype for Caelen Carson when he was selected by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft after starring for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but injuries have plagued his career.

After getting the start against the Cleveland Browns in Week One of his rookie season, Carson was limited to just six games due to a lingering shoulder injury and ultimately placed on injured reserve.

MORE: Cowboys roster guru admits team could pursue outside help at CB

Carson underwent shoulder surgery and was hoping to shine during training camp, but he once again was bitten by the injury bug. In late July, Carson suffered a hyper-extended knee that will sideline him for four-to-six weeks.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star Training Facility
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star Training Facility / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Because of the injuries piling up, one Cowboys insider predicted Carson could shockingly find himself on the roster bubble.

Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan made the stunning comment that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the Cowboys decided to move on from the 23-year-old defensive back.

MORE: 3 Cowboys who could be trade assets at end of NFL preseason

"My man needs to practice," Broaddus said while speaking to Cowboys content creator Voch Lombardi. "This is two years now where he's missed significant time. If [the Cowboys] said, you know what, we're going to move on, I wouldn't be surprised."

Broaddus continued to comment on how the injuries piling up have taken away the confidence that Carson had when he was a force at Wake Forest. It would be shocking if the Cowboys released Carson after the hype he entered his rookie season with, but sometimes that is just the cruel nature of the game.

Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

