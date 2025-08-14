Cowboys' glaring defensive weakness from 2024 remains unsolved
In just three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys will begin the regular season with their opening night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
That means time is running out on getting things right before the start of the regular season. The Cowboys' preseason opener was not a good reminder that time is running out.
In their loss to the Rams, the Cowboys gave up 181 rushing yards. No one needs ot be reminded that the Cowboys were one of the worst teams in the league this past season at stopping the run.
MORE: 3 things to watch in Cowboys vs Ravens Week 2 NFL preseason showdown
Recently, the team at the official Cowboys website was asked if fans should be worried about the run defense heading into the 2025 season.
"I'm not sure yet if the run defense is or is not fixed, to be honest with you, considering so many starters who were held out of the preseason opener against the LA Rams," Patrik Walker wrote.
"What I can tell you, though, is that I have a very real concern about depth behind those starters who will also be asked to help stop the run in the event of injury at their respective position."
MORE: Micah Parsons' locker room placement shows Cowboys' leadership plan
It is hard to tell what the run defense looks like without the guys who will be taking the majority of the snaps playing. But just like Walker highlighted, it's probably safe to start feeling a little worried about the depth behind the starters.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Top plays & highlights from Cowboys final Oxnard training camp practice
Brian Schottenheimer reveals favorite part of Cowboys' camp before leaving Oxnard
Brian Schottenheimer opens up about own cancer diagnosis, applauds Jerry Jones' bravery
Phil Mafah Mania runs wild, making strong roster case to end Cowboys' Oxnard camp
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc