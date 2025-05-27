Cowboys' 2x All-Pro, 2023 NFL points leader, on verge of league history
One of the Dallas Cowboys' most reliable and effective weapons is poised to make NFL history during the 2025 season.
Cowboys All-Pro place kicker Brandon Aubrey, who was the 2023 NFL scoring leader, needs just 22 field goals this season to record the most field goals across a kicker's first three years.
MORE: Ranking every Cowboys head coach's record in first season: Worst to first
Aubrey currently has 76 field goals made, the most-ever through two seasons.
Aubrey was one of the hidden gems that the Cowboys found from the spring leagues.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer taking extra measures to strengthen bonds off the field
He played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL from 2022 through 2023, becoming a two-time USFL champion and getting named to the 2022 All-USFL team.
Aubrey signed with the Cowboys in 2023, and immediately burst onto the season. He led the league in scoring and earned first-team All-Pro honors during his rookie campaign. In his sophomore season, Aubrey earned second-team All-Pro honors.
MORE: Cowboys writer impressed with Brian Schottenheimer's 'pace, passion' at OTAs
Prior to pursuing football, Aubrey was selected by Toronto FC in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. It's safe to say that the decision to pursue football turned out to be the right choice.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys players who could play Olympic flag football for Team USA
CeeDee Lamb gets head-scratching label ahead of 2025 NFL season
NFC East QB rankings place Cowboys, Dak Prescott below Giants
Cowboys All-Pro lineman Tyler Smith could break NFL record very soon