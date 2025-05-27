Cowboys Country

Ranking every Cowboys head coach's record in first season: Worst to first

The Dallas Cowboys are starting a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. How have other first-year head coaches fared with the franchise?

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones pose for pictures after a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones pose for pictures after a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
It's a new day, yes, it is! The Dallas Cowboys are beginning a new era under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

For the past two seasons, Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator for the franchise. Now, he has been given the keys to America's Team.

What can fans expect in year one? Hopefully for Cowboys Nation, it will be a successful season.

However, how did the other nine coaches in the history of the franchise fare in year one? Here is every Cowboys' head coach's first-year record, from worst to first.

9. Tom Landry: 0-11-1

Tom Landr
Dallas Cowboys former head coach Tom Landry gives a speech during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Fawcett Stadium. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Tom Landry being at the bottom of any list pertaining to the Cowboys doesn't seem real. However, being the first head coach of the iconic franchise definitely had its bumps in the road.

In Landry's first season as the head man of the Cowboys, the team finished with a 0-11-1 record. Hopefully, things got better for Landry as time went on.

8. Jimmy Johnson: 1-15

Jimmy Johnso
Dallas Cowboys and Miami Hurricanes former head coach Jimmy Johnson during Nascar Nextel Cup qualifying for the Ford 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another name you wouldn't expect to see at the bottom of any Cowboys ranking is former head coach Jimmy Johnson.

However, when Johnson took over the team in 1989, it was a hard rebuild that included a rookie quarterback named Troy Aikman. Maybe you've heard of him.

Johnson's first year ended with a 1-15 record. But just like Landry, something tells me the future was bright for Johnson in Dallas.

7. Dave Campo: 5-11

Dave Camp
Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Dave Campo at training camp at River Ridge field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dave Campo spent three seasons as the Cowboys' head coach. In all three seasons, Campo and the team would finish with a 5-11 record.

Not the worst first-year season for a head coach in franchise history. However, the Campo era has probably been erased from most fans' minds.

6. Mike McCarthy: 6-10

Mike McCarth
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Mike McCarthy era just finished with the team going 7-10 this past season. McCarthy's first season with the franchise wasn't much different, just five seasons ago.

To no fault of McCarthy's, the former Cowboys head coach was given the reins to a team stuck in purgatory. Unfortunately, McCarthy could never fully escape said purgatory.

5. Jason Garrett: 8-8

Jason Garret
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett before the game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

No one should be surprised that Jason Garrett went 8-8 in his first season as head coach of the Cowboys,

Garrett would have that same record three other times in his tenure as head coach in Dallas, including his final season with the franchise. Just call him the .500 man.

T. 3. Bill Parcells & Chan Gailey: 10-6

Bill Parcell
Dallas Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells watches a play against the Detroit Lions at Texas Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

We have a tie for third place in the rankings. Legendary head coach Bill Parcells and Chan Gailey would both finish 10-6 in their first seasons with the Cowboys.

Chan Gaile
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett meets with Buffalo Bills head coach Chan Gailey prior to the game at Cowboys Stadium. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Parcells had just one losing season in his four years in Dallas, while Gailey took the team to the postseason in both years of his head coaching tenure.

2. Barry Switzer: 12-4

Barry Switze
Dallas Cowboys head coach Barry Switzer on the sidelines during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

There's no argument that former head coach Barry Switzer walked into the greatest position a first-year head coach has ever been in.

The Cowboys were coming off back-to-back Super Bowl victories, and Switzer kept the team on top with a 12-4 start in his journey as Dallas' head coach. The following season, Switzer would hold a Lombardi Trophy of his own.

1. Wade Phillips: 13-3

Wade Phillip
Dallas Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips walks off the field following the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Wade Phillips era started with high expectations as the former Cowboys head coach finished with a 13-3 record in his first season.

However, the Phillips era would end just like every other coach from the 2000s: with a deflating "what the hell happened" type of exit.

