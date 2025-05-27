Cowboys writer impressed with Brian Schottenheimer's 'pace, passion' at OTAs
The Dallas Cowboys are set to resume OTAs this week following a Memorial Day Weekend hiatus, and it will be interesting to see whether the energy continues.
During the first set of practices for the Cowboys, everyone was raving about new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Players new and old couldn't say enough about the "energy" that Coach Schotty brings and the atmosphere he is creating at practice and the culture he's bringing to the locker room.
Longtime Cowboys writer Mickey Spagnola is echoing the sentiments from players and was impressed by the pace and passion from players on the field, though he did add it is a bit "expected" with a new coaching staff.
"Everything was pretty fast paced. There was no walking between drills, guys were running. There was a lot of energy," Spagnola said on the Cowboys podcast, Mick Shots.
"The coaching staff had a lot of passion, and there were some different drills they were doing than we're used to seeing over the past four years. I thought it was good."
The fan base was initially underwhelmed by the hiring of Schottenheimer in the offseason, but he has done nothing but impress since he has had the opportunity to speak to the media and work with the players.
Hopefully that enthusiasm will stay strong leading up to the season and pay off with some wins.
