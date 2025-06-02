Cowboys' top 'summer breakout candidate' could make defensive splash
The Dallas Cowboys spent the offseason making moves to improve the roster on both sides of the ball after a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign. Dallas was more aggressive than in years past, signing outside free agents and using trades to address their needs.
While the biggest move was the trade for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens, the team added former first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball who could make an immediate impact.
One of those players is defensive back Kaiir Elam, who was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
MORE: Cowboys seventh-rounder labeled 'NFL draft day steal' after OTAs
Elam has struggled with consistency during his three years with the Bills, so he's hoping the new environment and fresh start will be exactly what he needs.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine gave a brief breakdown of each team entering the summer, and Elam was named the team's "top breakout candidate," which, given the team's injury concerns at the position, would be a big blessing.
"Elam is going to have the opportunity to prove himself over the summer. Both Trevon Diggs and third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. are working their way back from ACL injuries, and Elam is already making plays in OTAs," Ballentine writes. "Elam's first-round pedigree could start to shine through in Matt Eberflus' defense."
MORE: Cowboys named top free agency fit for former NFC East rival after OTAs
"That would be huge as the Cowboys have to find a way to get through the early part of the season when Diggs and Revel might still be getting back to full speed."
There is no denying the Cowboys need someone to step up in the secondary while Diggs returns to form and Revel finds his footing in the NFL, so Elam makes perfect sense as the man to step up. If he can revive his career in Dallas, the Cowboys will have struck gold in a move that only cost a 2025 fifth-round and 2026 seventh-round pick.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space ahead of post-June 1 releases
NFL insider thinks Jerry Jones is delaying Micah Parsons' contract for media attention
Cowboys 'biggest strength' for 2025 season is bad news for NFL QBs
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb ranks among NFL elite in historic receiving stat