It's a tale as old as time. The Dallas Cowboys once again find themselves preparing for a new season with one glaring need—a run-stuffing nose tackle.
Dallas should be applauded for making the 1-tech a priority in 2023 when they used their first-round pick on Michigan's Mazi Smith. The problem is that Smith has yet to prove himself worthy of his draft status, and the Cowboys are refusing to do much to challenge him.
That was the topic of a recent mailbag on the team's official website, with beat writers agreeing the front office didn't do enough. Mickey Spagnola was at least complimentary of Smith, saying he improved in 2024. Still, he's not confident in the position, even with the addition of Jay Toia.
”They are relying heavily on Mazi Smith taking the next step as a 1-tech defensive tackle, and Mazi did improve last year off his rookie season. They did draft two defensive tackles in the seventh round, one of those the 342-pound Jay Toia from UCLA.” — Spagnola
Tommy Yarrish was slightly more blunt with his answer, saying Smith is a "glaring question mark," while adding the younger options have their own concerns.
”Personally, I don't think so. Mazi Smith still has a glaring question mark in front of him, and the depth behind him isn't enough to convince me that the Cowboys are set at that position to stop the run at a consistent rate. There's so much unknown in the room with younger guys who either don't have any playing time or don't have enough quality reps, so it would be a spot that wouldn't shock me at all if the Cowboys stick to their 24/7, 365 player acquisition model to find a veteran body to add depth, or maybe a starting quality player.” — Yarrish
Both Yarrish and Spagnola believe the Cowboys will be looking for another option, whether through free agency or a trade. Whatever they do, Dallas has to figure out a way to stop the run, or this could be another frustrating campaign.
