Cowboys Country

Cowboys rookie makes family take down Eagles gear, build Dallas man cave

Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku is turning his family into Dallas fans, making his uncle take down Eagles gear to build a man cave for America's Team.

Josh Sanchez

Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

Donovan Ezeiruaku made it clear that his family can no longer represent the Eagles unless it is the Boston College variety, after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ezeiruaku grew up a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and his family is fond of the NFC East nemesis.

But now that he is playing in Dallas, Ezeiruaku is making sure his family leaves the dark side and comes to proudly represent America's Team.

MORE: New Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku made NFL Draft partygoers remove Eagles gear

Ezeiruaku recently took to social media to show off a brand new man cave from his uncle that will be decked out in Cowboys Ezeiruaku gear with his No. 41.

After he was drafted by the Cowboys, Ezeiruaku officially declared his new allegiance and said he made family members at his draft party immediately take off their Eagles gear.

MORE: Do Cowboys 2025 schedule leaks, NFL history foreshadow epic season?

"I'm here right now [in Jersey] celebrating at a country club, and it's some people here with Eagles gear on. I said, 'Go ahead and take that off right now," he said at the time.

Ezeiruaku and his family won't have to wait long to see the pass rusher line up against Philadelphia, because the two teams will square off in Week 1, being featured in the NFL regular season opener in primetime.

Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku reacts to his sack against the Michigan State Spartans.
Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku reacts to his sack against the Michigan State Spartans. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 1 odds for 2025 NFL opener

Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons won’t hold out, per his brother

'Elite' Cowboys rookie in one of NFL's 'best positions to succeed'

Stephen Jones compares George Pickens to former 'competitive' Cowboys star WR

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News