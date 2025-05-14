Cowboys rookie makes family take down Eagles gear, build Dallas man cave
Donovan Ezeiruaku made it clear that his family can no longer represent the Eagles unless it is the Boston College variety, after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ezeiruaku grew up a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and his family is fond of the NFC East nemesis.
But now that he is playing in Dallas, Ezeiruaku is making sure his family leaves the dark side and comes to proudly represent America's Team.
MORE: New Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku made NFL Draft partygoers remove Eagles gear
Ezeiruaku recently took to social media to show off a brand new man cave from his uncle that will be decked out in Cowboys Ezeiruaku gear with his No. 41.
After he was drafted by the Cowboys, Ezeiruaku officially declared his new allegiance and said he made family members at his draft party immediately take off their Eagles gear.
MORE: Do Cowboys 2025 schedule leaks, NFL history foreshadow epic season?
"I'm here right now [in Jersey] celebrating at a country club, and it's some people here with Eagles gear on. I said, 'Go ahead and take that off right now," he said at the time.
Ezeiruaku and his family won't have to wait long to see the pass rusher line up against Philadelphia, because the two teams will square off in Week 1, being featured in the NFL regular season opener in primetime.
