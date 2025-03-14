Cowboys Country

Cowboys add recently released NFC running back on one-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys continue to add depth to its backfield.

Ali Jawad

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders withe ball as Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders withe ball as Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to put together a new look backfield ahead of the 2025 season.

Per ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, free agent running back Miles Sanders plans to sign a one-year deal with the team.

Sanders, 27, was released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday after spending the last two seasons out in Charlotte.

Before playing for the Panthers, Sanders was selected 53rd overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft, and played for them between 2019 and 2022.

Miles Sanders
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sanders' best season came in 2022 with the Eagles when he rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Overall, across six seasons, the veteran back has rushed for 4,345 yards and 23 touchdowns and has added 175 receptions for 1,244 yards, and four touchdowns.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native played college football at Penn State where he was named a Second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2018.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders runs off the field after win against the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders runs off the field after win against the Dallas Cowboys. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Sanders joins a Cowboys backfield that includes Javonte Williams, Deuce Vaughn, and Malik Davis. The Cowboys may still add another running back through the draft, leading to a key position battle this Summer.

Dallas recently saw last year's leading rusher, Rico Dowdle, sign with the Panthers on Wednesday.

