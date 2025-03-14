Cowboys add recently released NFC running back on one-year deal
The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to put together a new look backfield ahead of the 2025 season.
Per ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, free agent running back Miles Sanders plans to sign a one-year deal with the team.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys retain underrated Jourdan Lewis replacement
Sanders, 27, was released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday after spending the last two seasons out in Charlotte.
Before playing for the Panthers, Sanders was selected 53rd overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft, and played for them between 2019 and 2022.
Sanders' best season came in 2022 with the Eagles when he rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns and was selected to the Pro Bowl.
Overall, across six seasons, the veteran back has rushed for 4,345 yards and 23 touchdowns and has added 175 receptions for 1,244 yards, and four touchdowns.
MORE: Cowboys get positive grade for cornerback trade during NFL Free Agency
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native played college football at Penn State where he was named a Second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2018.
Sanders joins a Cowboys backfield that includes Javonte Williams, Deuce Vaughn, and Malik Davis. The Cowboys may still add another running back through the draft, leading to a key position battle this Summer.
Dallas recently saw last year's leading rusher, Rico Dowdle, sign with the Panthers on Wednesday.
