Cowboys get positive grade for cornerback trade during NFL Free Agency
The Dallas Cowboys demonstrated what 'selectively aggressive' means yesterday by making two trades and signing a potential starter.
On the third day of free agency, the Cowboys signed linebacker Jack Sanborn and made late pick swaps for two former first-rounders: Kenneth Murray Jr. and Kaiir Elam.
All three players have the potential to become starters, or at the very least, provide solid depth for Dallas.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski graded all of the moves from day three of free agency, and Cowboys fans should be pleased to see that the teams trade with the Buffalo Bills, which landed Elam, earned a B grade.
"The Dallas Cowboys are betting on Kaiir Elam's potential. The 2022 first-round pick never fully established himself as part of the Buffalo Bills secondary. But he doesn't turn 24 until May, and he still has significant upside," said Sobleski.
Sobleski seems to be a believer in Elam's potential and likes his fit with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. He even mentions Elam as a potential candidate to challenge one of the All-Pro cornerbacks, DaRon Bland or Trevon Diggs, for a starting role.
"New Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus comes from a Cover 2 background. Schemes change and adapt over time, but a bigger corner like Elam should fit well regardless".
There has been plenty of chatter about Elam's tenure in Buffalo, and not many have been big supporters of his future potential in the league. So, hearing Sobleski’s confidence in him, especially his belief that Elam will fit well in Matt Eberflus’s system, is definitely a positive sign.
