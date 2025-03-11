Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
NFL free agency doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. EST. That hasn’t stopped the Dallas Cowboys from making moves.
Dallas has come to terms with a few outside free agents, which is uncommon for them.
Let’s now examine their depth chart following the addition of players such as running back Javonte Williams and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.
Cowboys offense
Quarterback:
Dak Prescott
Cooper Rush hasn’t generated much attention, so he will likely return. Until that happens, however, Dak Prescott is the only quarterback under contract.
Running Back:
Javonte Williams
Deuce Vaughn
Hunter Luepke
Dallas still needs help at running back, but Javonte Williams can start if needed. Look for this depth chart to remain unchanged until the 2025 NFL Draft.
Wide Receiver:
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Tolbert
KaVontae Turpin
Jalen Brooks
Ryan Flournoy
Jonathan Mingo
The trade for Jonathan Mingo looked bad at the time and worse now. This is still the greatest need on the roster.
Tight End:
Jake Ferguson
Luke Schoonmaker
Brevyn Spann-Ford
John Stephens, Jr.
Tight end was a surprising weakness in 2024. Perhaps that changes with Dak Prescott returning to health. He and Jake Ferguson have a strong rapport.
LT: Tyler Guyton
LG: Tyler Smith
C: Cooper Beebe
RG: Brock Hoffman
RT: Terence Steele
OT Reserves:
Matt Waletzko
Asim Richards
Nathan Thomas
IOL Reserves:
Rob Jones
T.J. Bass
Dallas could use another swing tackle to replace Chuma Edoga, but the success — or failure — of this line will depend on the progress of Tyler Guyton.
Cowboys Defense
EDGE: Micah Parsons
DT: Osa Odighizuwa
DT: Mazi Smith
DE: Sam Williams
Reserves:
Marshawn Kneeland (DE)
Tyrus Wheat (DE)
Solomon Thomas (DT)
Justin Rogers (DT)
Solomon Thomas gives the Cowboys an impressive backup 3-tech, and he has experience with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton.
The question will be whether Sam Williams and Marshawn Kneeland are enough, or if Dallas needs more help on the edge.
Linebacker:
Marist Liufau
Damone Clark
Buddy Johnson
DeMarvion Overshown (IR)
Dallas has two playmakers at linebacker in Marist Liufau and DeMarvion Overshown. Unfortunately, Overshown is still rehabbing a knee injury. Even if he was healthy, they still need more depth.
Cornerback:
DaRon Bland
Caelen Carson
Andrew Booth
Kemon Hall
Josh Butler (IR)
Trevon Diggs (IR)
Losing Jourdan Lewis will be a blow but if Dallas can find a nickel corner, they should be fine. That is, as long as their fortune is better than it was in 2024 when it comes to injuries.
Safety:
Malik Hooker
Donovan Wilson
Markquese Bell
Markquese Bell re-signed ahead of free agency and gives them three players they trust starting. Dallas does need to start thinking about getting younger but they could head into 2025 with this group and be fine.
