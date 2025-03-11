Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Unlike last offseason, the Dallas Cowboys were not last to the party this free agency.
As it currently stands, the Cowboys have reached agreements with 11 players: eight returning players and three external free agents.
While not the first movers, the team has signed running back Javonte Williams, guard Robert Jones, and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.
Williams and Jones signed one-year contracts, while Thomas signed a two-year deal. This indicates the Cowboys' strategy of adding depth in key areas without exceeding their budget.
Dallas has more so emphasized retaining its own most notably defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, and safety Markquese Bell.
According to Spotrac, following these initial slate of moves, the Cowboys currently hold the seventh-highest cap space in the NFL, with $52.613 million available after the initial free agency moves.
Before the legal tampering period, the Cowboys were over the salary cap. However, they later restructured the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, which freed up $56.6 million in cap space.
As it stands, the Cowboys still have needs at wide receiver, linebacker, and edge rusher.
The Cowboys lost cornerback Jourdan Lewis and tackle Chuma Edoga to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and defensive end Chauncey Golston to the New York Giants.
