Dallas Cowboys retain underrated Jourdan Lewis replacement
Jourdan Lewis developed into one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the NFL during his eight years with the Dallas Cowboys. His best season as a pro came during the 2024 campaign, which led to his departure as he signed a lucrative deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
That left the Cowboys with a hole in the slot, but they filled that with an underrated move on Thursday.
MORE: Former Cowboys superstar brutally slams franchise after leaving in free agency
Jane Slater announced that Dallas re-signed safety Israel Mukuamu to a one-year deal. Terms have not been disclosed but his salary will be much lower than what Lewis landed with the Jags.
A sixth-round pick out of South Carolina in 2021, Mukuamu moved from cornerback in the NCAA to safety in the NFL. While that remained his position over the past four seasons, his best campaign was in 2022 when Lewis missed 11 games.
With Lewis out, Mukuamu moved into the slot and played better than expected.
He enters his fifth year in the NFL with 42 tackles, four pass defenses, and three interceptions. His presence won't stop the Cowboys from adding another cornerback in the draft but it gives them a serviceableC option in the slot regardless of how the NFL Draft plays out.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries