Cowboys add a third explosive RB to their list of Top 30 NFL Draft visits
The Dallas Cowboys are less than three weeks away from the most crucial part of their offseason: the NFL Draft.
Over the next few days, the Cowboys will be hosting their top 30 NFL Draft visitors, aiming to identify the right players who complement the team's current roster, both in terms of skill, scheme, and locker room fit.
According to ESPN's Todd Archer the Cowboys are adding "Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson to the list of Cowboys’ 30 visits this week."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys legend praises top WR prospect ahead of NFL Draft
Despite Henderson being second on the team in carries, he still managed to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns.
Henderson adds to a running back group that includes his Ohio State teammate Quinshon Judkins and Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten.
Judkins and Henderson somewhat tanked each other's draft stock by playing alongside one another this past season; however, it may pay off for both of them in the long run since neither of them will be carrying a ton of mileage into the NFL.
MORE: Cowboys dream NFL Draft scenario involves landing physical route-runner
Henderson stands out as a big-play threat in both the running and receiving game and really complemented Judkins' physical play style in college.
The Cowboys may already have their bruiser in Javonte Williams, making Henderson a solid pickup to complement Williams in a similar way to how he complemented Judkins.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks after Joe Milton trade
Joe Milton's salary may be best part of Dallas Cowboys, Patriots trade
Did Cowboys spoil first-round plans by rolling out red carpet for top prospect?
Dak Prescott-Browns trade rumor peddler doubles down on ridiculous claim
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary