Cowboy Roundup: Players making Top 30 NFL Draft visits, Top WR prospects for Dallas
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The team certainly knows how to end the week with a bang. After a few days of nothing more than rumors, the Cowboys finally made a big swing and traded for a new backup quarterback for Dak Prescott, Joe Milton III, who was acquired for a compensatory fifth-round pick from the New England Patriots.
That fills one of the team's major holes on the roster with the NFL Draft approaching and allows the team more freedom to address other areas of need.
The Milton trade has injected some energy into the fanbase and it will be interesting to see if Dallas can keep the positive momentum going when they are on the clock in less than three weeks.
Many in Cowboys Nation are calling for the team to add some offensive playmakers, whether it be a wide receiver or running back, which would get everyone full back on board and excited for the Brian Schottenheimer era.
Players making Top 30 NFL Draft visits
The Cowboys are beginning to host some of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft as the team aims to get a better look at some of the potential targets.
Top 5 WR prospects for Cowboys
It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys need to improve at wide receiver, but who could the team target to play opposite CeeDee Lamb? The Cowboys Wire takes a look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
