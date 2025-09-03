Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: 3 keys to victory in Week 1

Three keys to the Dallas Cowboys starting the 2025 regular season with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyler Reed

Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown is held back after fight in the tunnel against the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown is held back after fight in the tunnel against the Dallas Cowboys. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are one day away from kicking off the 2025 NFL regular season with a monster matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The first game of the regular season is one that always sets the tone, and the Cowboys could use some positive vibes surrounding the franchise.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys open 2025 season with unflattering honor for Week 1

So, how can the Cowboys take down the defending Super Bowl champions?

Let's take a look at three keys to victory for America's Team.

1. Containing Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley is the best running back in the league. So, it would do the Cowboys good to attempt to contain the real MVP of last season.

The Eagles handled the Cowboys in both games last season, but in their first matchup, the team held Barkley to under 100 yards rushing. Eliminating the Eagles' run game has to be the focal point.

MORE: Kenny Clark could be 'fully unleashed' in Cowboys debut vs Eagles

2. Establish The Run

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Cowboys running back Javonte Williams is ready for his debut with the team. What better way to make a debut than by showing the run game is just fine for the Cowboys?

Dallas needs to stop the Eagles' run game while trying to create their own dominant backfield. Leaning on their young offensive line will be needed for a Cowboys win.

MORE: Cowboys starting RB shares workload expectations after missing preseason

3. Highest-Paid For A Reason

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has all the weapons to succeed this season.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys finally get some excellent injury news ahead of Week 1

Every indication is that the highest-paid player in the league is healthy, and he will need to show he deserves that contract with a monster performance against the Eagles.

It's always on the quarterback's shoulders, and it's time for Prescott to shut everyone up.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 1 injury report: Full list of injuries for Monday

Cowboys' 2025 NFL strength of schedule presents brutal challenge for season

Philadelphia Eagles to 'steamroll' Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, NFL betting analyst says

Jerry Jones explains why Dallas Cowboys have never hired a real GM

Micah Parsons' back issue diagnosed after clean Cowboys MRI before trade

PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News