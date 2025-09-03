Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: 3 keys to victory in Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys are one day away from kicking off the 2025 NFL regular season with a monster matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The first game of the regular season is one that always sets the tone, and the Cowboys could use some positive vibes surrounding the franchise.
So, how can the Cowboys take down the defending Super Bowl champions?
Let's take a look at three keys to victory for America's Team.
1. Containing Barkley
Saquon Barkley is the best running back in the league. So, it would do the Cowboys good to attempt to contain the real MVP of last season.
The Eagles handled the Cowboys in both games last season, but in their first matchup, the team held Barkley to under 100 yards rushing. Eliminating the Eagles' run game has to be the focal point.
2. Establish The Run
Cowboys running back Javonte Williams is ready for his debut with the team. What better way to make a debut than by showing the run game is just fine for the Cowboys?
Dallas needs to stop the Eagles' run game while trying to create their own dominant backfield. Leaning on their young offensive line will be needed for a Cowboys win.
3. Highest-Paid For A Reason
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has all the weapons to succeed this season.
Every indication is that the highest-paid player in the league is healthy, and he will need to show he deserves that contract with a monster performance against the Eagles.
It's always on the quarterback's shoulders, and it's time for Prescott to shut everyone up.
