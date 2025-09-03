Dallas Cowboys' uniform combination vs Philadelphia Eagles for Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys are approximately 24 hours away from kicking off the 2025-26 NFL regular season with a primetime NFC East showdown against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
When everyone tunes into Thursday night's game, it will be a traditional look for both teams.
The Eagles will be wearing their standard midnight green uniforms when they welcome the Cowboys to Lincoln Financial Field, while Dallas will be in their traditional whites.
It could spell trouble for the Cowboys, because the Eagles were an impressive 6-1 last season while wearing the green jersey/white pants combo. The Cowboys shared a look at their gameday uniform combo on social media with the caption, "Primary whites under the lights."
When the Cowboys welcome the Eagles to AT&T Stadium in Week 12, Dallas will once again be wearing its primary whites, while the Eagles will wear their throwback Kelly Green uniforms.
Dallas will wear its primary whites for four consecutive weeks to start the season, before breaking out the fan-favorite All-White Arctic uniforms on the road in Week 5 against the New York Jets.
Dallas will be in its primary whites a total of 11 times throughout the season. We'll have to see what kind of luck the uniform combo brings for the team in 2025, following a disappointing 2024 campaign.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
