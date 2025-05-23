Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' All-Pro trade buzz draws in another NFC team

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs has been mentioned in potential trade discussion and now fans of another NFC team are expressing interest.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs laughed as he hands the ball to back judge Greg Steed after losing his helmet.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs laughed as he hands the ball to back judge Greg Steed after losing his helmet. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week, as NFL OTAs are underway, there has been increased discussion about what players could be on the trade block and who could benefit from a fresh start. One name that always pops up regarding the Dallas Cowboys is star cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Diggs is expected to miss the start of the season after suffering a second straight season-ending knee injury in late 2024.

Interestingly, in the past two years, the Cowboys have spent valuable NFL Draft picks on promising young cornerbacks like Caelen Carson and Shavon Revel. The team also traded for former first-round pick Kaiir Elam this offseason and faces a contract dilemma with DaRon Bland after this season.

MORE: Potential Trevon Diggs trade price would fleece Dallas Cowboys

That's why Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski believes Diggs could be a trade candidate and benefit from a fresh start.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs reacts to getting an interception against New Orleans Saints.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs reacts to getting an interception against New Orleans Saints. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Sobleski made a bold claim that Dallas' potential trade price for Diggs could be only a sixth-round pick. That raised eyebrows for the New Orleans Saints on SI site that believes the team should make a move for Diggs.

Zach Pressnell writes, "The Saints need to add a cornerback after trading Marshon Lattimore a year ago and losing Paulson Adebo in free agency this offseason. While there are a few solid options left in free agency, Diggs could be the best fit for the Saints.

MORE: New Cowboys defender praises Brian Schottenheimer, team culture

"New Orleans isn't in a spot to swing a trade for an aging veteran like Jalen Ramsey. Somebody like Diggs, who's 26 years old, would make a lot more sense."

It would be difficult for Cowboys Nation to watch Diggs walk and only get a sixth-round pick in return. However, if the young cornerback corps shows out while he is sidelined at the start of the season, it could make him a prime trade deadline candidate.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and his teammates react after an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and his teammates react after an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

They always say that "availability is the best ability," and that has been a problem for Diggs since signing his blockbuster year. And giving the young players an opportunity to take control of the job could make it best for everyone to move on.

MORE: Analyst says Cowboys did little to address 'primary concern' this offseason

During the 2024 campaign, Diggs had 42 tackles and two interceptions in 11 appearances before the news. Diggs had been dealing with the injury all season.

Last year, Diggs missed a majority of the season with a torn ACL suffered during practice in September. Diggs has played in just 13 of 31 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Analyst says Cowboys did little to address 'primary concern' this offseason

Cowboys rookie has high praise for HC Brian Schottenheimer's energy

Potential Trevon Diggs trade price would fleece Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue makes bold prediction for rookie campaign

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News