Dallas Cowboys' All-Pro trade buzz draws in another NFC team
This week, as NFL OTAs are underway, there has been increased discussion about what players could be on the trade block and who could benefit from a fresh start. One name that always pops up regarding the Dallas Cowboys is star cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Diggs is expected to miss the start of the season after suffering a second straight season-ending knee injury in late 2024.
Interestingly, in the past two years, the Cowboys have spent valuable NFL Draft picks on promising young cornerbacks like Caelen Carson and Shavon Revel. The team also traded for former first-round pick Kaiir Elam this offseason and faces a contract dilemma with DaRon Bland after this season.
That's why Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski believes Diggs could be a trade candidate and benefit from a fresh start.
Sobleski made a bold claim that Dallas' potential trade price for Diggs could be only a sixth-round pick. That raised eyebrows for the New Orleans Saints on SI site that believes the team should make a move for Diggs.
Zach Pressnell writes, "The Saints need to add a cornerback after trading Marshon Lattimore a year ago and losing Paulson Adebo in free agency this offseason. While there are a few solid options left in free agency, Diggs could be the best fit for the Saints.
"New Orleans isn't in a spot to swing a trade for an aging veteran like Jalen Ramsey. Somebody like Diggs, who's 26 years old, would make a lot more sense."
It would be difficult for Cowboys Nation to watch Diggs walk and only get a sixth-round pick in return. However, if the young cornerback corps shows out while he is sidelined at the start of the season, it could make him a prime trade deadline candidate.
They always say that "availability is the best ability," and that has been a problem for Diggs since signing his blockbuster year. And giving the young players an opportunity to take control of the job could make it best for everyone to move on.
During the 2024 campaign, Diggs had 42 tackles and two interceptions in 11 appearances before the news. Diggs had been dealing with the injury all season.
Last year, Diggs missed a majority of the season with a torn ACL suffered during practice in September. Diggs has played in just 13 of 31 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
