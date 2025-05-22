New Cowboys defender praises Brian Schottenheimer, team culture
Since Brian Schottenheimer took over as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, the discussion about the team's culture has been front and center. Schottenheimer is reshaping the locker room, and players are taking notice.
Veteran defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, who signed with the Cowboys this offseason, had nothing but praise for the head coach and locker room culture since taking the field for OTAs.
"It's been awesome, it's been really cool just being part of the team. Being home for me has been awesome," Thomas said, via the team's official website. "Coach Schotty has been doing an amazing job just getting the energy right and culture right here."
"Guys are excited every day, there's enthusiasm every day, it's feeling like a family. I've only been here like a few weeks, but being around the team everyone feels close, it's a very college like atmosphere."
Thomas brings a much-needed veteran leader to the defensive line after the team lost DeMarcus Lawrence during NFL free agency.
Thomas is also a good fit in the team's new defensive scheme led by which reunites him with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton — who held the same role with the Jets while Thomas played for them.
The veteran knows his leadership and familiarity with the scheme will be a valuable asset.
"I would say my biggest strength as a player mentality wise is my leadership and my intensity," Thomas said. "I'm a guy who how I do one thing is how I do everything. I'm going to go hard every play, I'm going to practice extremely intense, run to the ball every play, I'm going to showcase my leadership through effort and action."
Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick in 2017, spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets. He played some of his best football during that tenure, even recording 8.5 sacks over the past two seasons.
