Dallas Cowboys announce major running back news before season finale
In the season finale, the Dallas Cowboys are ready to finally let some of their younger players see the field. It was announced roughly 90 minutes before kickoff that Trey Lance would make his first start with the franchise, sending Cooper Rush to the bench.
He won't be the only backup to get more snaps, however.
MORE: Trey Lance finally gets chance with Dallas Cowboys
Head coach Mike McCarthy was on the 105.3 The Fan pregame show and said that running back Deuce Vaughn will be in the game plan.
Vaughn, a sixth-round pick in 2023 from Kansas State, hasn't played since Week 11 against the Houston Texans. In that game, he had 13 yards on four rushing attempts and four yards on one reception. In all, he's appeared in six games this season and has 33 yards on 11 carries to go along with 18 yards on three catches.
Dallas released Ezekiel Elliott earlier in the week, opening the door for the second-year pro.
Vaughn, who was an instant fan favorite after receiving his draft day news from his father — who works with the Cowboys — has yet to catch fire in the NFL. With Rico Dowdle set for free agency in 2025, this is an opportunity for Vaughn to assert himself as a factor in the team's plans going forward.
