Mike McCarthy explains process behind Ezekiel Elliott release
The Dallas Cowboys released veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott on New Year's Eve, marking the end to his second stint with the franchise.
After his release, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement, noting that the Cowboys released Elliott in order for him to pursue an opportunity to join on with a playoff contender for a potential Super Bowl run.
On Thursday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy took it a step further, revealing that Elliott asked for his release from the team. He also made it clear that Elliott earned the right to ask for his release.
MORE: Micah Parsons thinks Cowboys would've beat Philly if it wasn't for the scoreboard
"With Zeke's success here [in the past], he's earned this opportunity at his request," McCarthy said, per DallasCowboys.com. "It was a conversation, and he asked for an opportunity to move forward and I think that's clearly what's in front of him."
Unfortunately for Elliott, it does not appear as of yet that his plan will work out the way he hoped.
As of right now, Elliott has remained unclaimed and unsigned, leaving him as a free agent heading into the final week of the regular season. Of course, that doesn't mean that he will be unable to catch out with a contender after this weekend's slate of games, but barring injuries, those odds seem slim.
The 29-year-old has been a shell of his former self on the field, accruing just 226 yards on 74 carries (3.1 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. Which, in part, led to the increased role and eventual emergence of Rico Dowdle as the No. 1 back in the offense.
"I think if you just go through the season, we started this journey looking to be a running back by committee, and Rico clearly took the lead position," McCarthy said. "And he's ended up having a pretty productive year."
The Cowboys will wrap up the regular season on Sunday at home vs. the Washington Commanders at noon CT.
