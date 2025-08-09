Dallas Cowboys backup named as QB who can improve trade stock in NFL preseason
The Dallas Cowboys play football on Saturday night.
Dallas will visit the Los Angeles Rams to kick off Week 1 of the preseason. Starters aren't expected to play much, if at all, meaning the backups will be in the spotlight during this opener.
Most Cowboys' fans will be watching to see what backup quarterback Joe Milton III does in his first outing with Dallas, but it's the QB3 who has the most to gain, according to Bleacher Report's Moe Moton.
With Milton taking over as the backup, Moton says Grier could use the preseason to improve his trade stock. Essentially, this is his chance to audition for a team in need of an experienced reserve.
"Back in November, Dallas signed Grier to its practice squad under former head coach Mike McCarthy. With Brian Schottenheimer taking the promotion from offensive coordinator to lead skipper, he may have a different perspective on the primary backup role," Moton said.
"Milton is a more athletic quarterback than Grier, who has an average arm and doesn't pose a threat with his legs."
Grier was originally a third-round selection for the Carolina Panthers in 2019. He threw for 228 yards with no touchdown passes and four interceptions as a rookie. He has yet to play in a regular-season game since then, but has looked sharp for Dallas in the past.
In addition to Carolina and Dallas, Grier spent time with several other teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. Grier recently received a Super Bowl ring for being part of their title run.
