Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys backup named as QB who can improve trade stock in NFL preseason

The Dallas Cowboys have two backup QBs who can play in the NFL, with one who can improve his trade stock during the preseason.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys QBs Will Grier and Joe Milton III during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys QBs Will Grier and Joe Milton III during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys play football on Saturday night.

Dallas will visit the Los Angeles Rams to kick off Week 1 of the preseason. Starters aren't expected to play much, if at all, meaning the backups will be in the spotlight during this opener.

Most Cowboys' fans will be watching to see what backup quarterback Joe Milton III does in his first outing with Dallas, but it's the QB3 who has the most to gain, according to Bleacher Report's Moe Moton.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys legends praise Shedeur Sanders after impressive NFL debut

With Milton taking over as the backup, Moton says Grier could use the preseason to improve his trade stock. Essentially, this is his chance to audition for a team in need of an experienced reserve.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier throws the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier throws the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Back in November, Dallas signed Grier to its practice squad under former head coach Mike McCarthy. With Brian Schottenheimer taking the promotion from offensive coordinator to lead skipper, he may have a different perspective on the primary backup role," Moton said.

"Milton is a more athletic quarterback than Grier, who has an average arm and doesn't pose a threat with his legs."

RELATED: 3 things to watch as Cowboys face the Rams in Week 1 of preseason

Grier was originally a third-round selection for the Carolina Panthers in 2019. He threw for 228 yards with no touchdown passes and four interceptions as a rookie. He has yet to play in a regular-season game since then, but has looked sharp for Dallas in the past.

In addition to Carolina and Dallas, Grier spent time with several other teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. Grier recently received a Super Bowl ring for being part of their title run.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Will Grier warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Will Grier warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 things to watch as Cowboys face the Rams in Week 1 of preseason

Brian Schottenheimer reveals 3 positions he's excited to watch in preseason opener

Brian Scottenheimer compares Joe Milton to NFL legend with NSFW description

Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones had lengthy private meeting after practice no-show

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News