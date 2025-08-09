Dallas Cowboys legends praise Shedeur Sanders after impressive NFL debut
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made some noise in his NFL preseason debut on Friday night, throwing for two impressive touchdowns. All eyes were on the former Colorado football star in his debut, and everyone was ready to share their thoughts.
While many believed Cleveland was setting Sanders up for failure by giving him the start, he had the full support of several people watching at home, including a lot of Dallas Cowboys legends, thanks to his connection to America's Team.
Of course, no one was more vocal than his father, Deion Sanders, but Prime wasn't alone in cheering on his son.
MORE: Cowboys rookies poised for Dak Prescott-like NFL preseason debut?
From Emmitt Smith to Michael Irvin, who played with Sanders, to more recent stars like Dez Bryant, the praise came rolling as Shedeur piling up the highlights.
His first touchdown pass to Kaden Davis wasn't enough, because the duo linked up again later in the game for another dart in the endzone.
That's when the praise started rolling in.
MORE: Cowboys legend Deion Sanders shares amazing health update after cancer diagnosis
Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith was among those who had never doubted Shedeur's ability to shine in the NFL.
"Shadeur is everything I knew he was," he wrote on X. "He’s proving it again right now. His accuracy and his understanding of the game."
MORE: Michael Irvin takes legendary photo with Cowboys' revamped WR group
Fellow Hall of Famer Michael Irvin couldn't wait to shout out his "nephew" after his first touchdown.
Dez Bryant was another watching with words of encouragement, "Put on a show," he wrote with a flexing emoji.
Even Cowboys superfan LeBron James had to hype up the new star quarterback playing where he blossomed into a star of his own.
MORE: Joe Milton plays teacher to Dak Prescott with viral dance lesson
"That young [king] looking good out there! Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high," LeBron shared in a post on X.
Of course, it's just one preseason game and we've learned plenty of times not to oversell a preseason performance, but it's great to see Shedeur start his career on a high note after the draft day fiasco. And while he finds his way, the NFL world -- and Cowboys legends -- will be watching.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 things to watch as Cowboys face the Rams in Week 1 of preseason
Brian Schottenheimer reveals 3 positions he's excited to watch in preseason opener
Brian Scottenheimer compares Joe Milton to NFL legend with NSFW description
Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones had lengthy private meeting after practice no-show
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie