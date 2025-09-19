Dallas Cowboys, Bears injury report released ahead of Week 3 matchup
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to earn their second win of the season as they travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears this Sunday.
This is a prime opportunity for the Cowboys to secure a win over a team that, on paper, Dallas is better than.
Unfortunately, the Cowboys won't be 100% when it comes to the roster for Sunday's game. On Friday, both teams released their injury reports for the game.
The Cowboys will be without star cornerback DaRon Bland, but cornerback Trevon Diggs, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, and offensive tackle Tyler Guyton will play.
The Bears have a laundry list of players out for Sunday's game, including three cornerbacks: Kyler Gordon, Jaylon Johnson, and Jaylon Jones.
Injuries are the unfortunate part of the game, but the Cowboys have to exploit an offense that is being hit hard by injuries.
Last week, the Bears' defense gave up five touchdown passes to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, as the Lions would win the game 52-21.
The Bears could also capitalize on injuries to the Cowboys' secondary. Last week, Russell Wilson turned back the clock in Dallas. Wilson nearly led the New York Giants to a massive win. There's no question that injuries will be a headline going into this game.
