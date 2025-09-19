Dallas Cowboys, Bears injury report released ahead of Week 3 matchup

Cowboys-Bears injury report:



COWBOYS

- CB DaRon Bland (foot) is OUT

- CB Trevon Diggs (illness), OT Tyler Guyton (shoulder), WR KaVontae Turpin (neck) carry no designation and will play



BEARS

- CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring) is OUT

- RB D’Andre Swift (quad) is QUESTIONABLE

- LB…