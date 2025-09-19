Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys, Bears injury report released ahead of Week 3 matchup

The official injury reports for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears have been released ahead of their Week 3 matchup.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to earn their second win of the season as they travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears this Sunday.

This is a prime opportunity for the Cowboys to secure a win over a team that, on paper, Dallas is better than.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones teases trade for defensive playmaker

Unfortunately, the Cowboys won't be 100% when it comes to the roster for Sunday's game. On Friday, both teams released their injury reports for the game.

The Cowboys will be without star cornerback DaRon Bland, but cornerback Trevon Diggs, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, and offensive tackle Tyler Guyton will play.

The Bears have a laundry list of players out for Sunday's game, including three cornerbacks: Kyler Gordon, Jaylon Johnson, and Jaylon Jones.

Injuries are the unfortunate part of the game, but the Cowboys have to exploit an offense that is being hit hard by injuries.

Last week, the Bears' defense gave up five touchdown passes to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, as the Lions would win the game 52-21.

MORE: New Cowboys DE Jadeveon Clowney was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing last week

The Bears could also capitalize on injuries to the Cowboys' secondary. Last week, Russell Wilson turned back the clock in Dallas. Wilson nearly led the New York Giants to a massive win. There's no question that injuries will be a headline going into this game.

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon.
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview

3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears

3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade

3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News