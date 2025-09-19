Brian Schottenheimer, Jerry Jones provide updates on Jadeveon Clowney's status for Week 3
Dallas Cowboys fans hoping to see Jadeveon Clowney chasing down the opposing quarterback may or may not have to wait a week. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer and team owner Jerry Jones shared conflicting expectations for the free agent addition on Friday leading up to Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.
While Schottenheimer told reporters that it's "up in the air" whether Clowney will play at Soldier Field on Sunday, Jones said he would "expect" him to play, though he isn't sure how much.
MORE: Updated Dallas Cowboys depth chart released ahead of Week 3 vs Bears
Clowney, now No. 42 for Dallas, is already on the Cowboys' Week 3 depth chart. He's listed as the No. 2 defensive end behind Dante Fowler, ahead of rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku. Though he was already taking steps to train up his younger teammates, the former first-rounder hasn't been through a full practice yet.
He began working with the team on Tuesday when Schottenheimer had the team doing walk throughs after an overtime victory over the Giants earned them a lighter practice. They started going full speed on Wednesday but have yet to have a padded practice with Clowney.
MORE: Encouraging DaRon Bland injury update from Jerry Jones boosts Cowboys' defense hopes
Without Clowney in Weeks 1 and 2, the Cowboys defense has come up with four sacks and nine tackles for loss. Matt Eberflus's unit also has one takeaway – an interception from Week 2.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Bears at Soldier Field is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. FOX's Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi will be on the call for the game.
