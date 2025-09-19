New Cowboys DE Jadeveon Clowney was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing last week
Jadeveon Clowney signed with the Dallas Cowboys on September 14. Just two days before that, the former No. 1 overall pick was in trouble with the law.
According to WSOC, Clowney was arrested on Friday, September 12.
"Clowney, who recently signed with the Dallas Cowboys, was trying to park in a lot on Constitution Boulevard that was not open to parking, according to police reports. Despite being informed that parking was not allowed, he proceeded to park there." - WSOC
Taken first overall out of South Carolina, Clowney spent the first four years of his career with the Houston Texans. While he never turned into the sack artist the Texans hoped for, Clowney has been a disruptive player and is one of the top run defenders at the position.
In addition to Houston, he's played for the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers.
Clowney practiced with the Cowboys for the first time on Wednesday and could make his debut with the club on Sunday. If so, it would be a welcome addition for a defense that had no answers for Russell Wilson and the New York Giants in Week 2.
