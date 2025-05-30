Cowboys Country

Osa Odighizuwa excited to make plays under new Cowboys D coordinator

Osa Odighizuwa is excited to work with new Dallas Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus.

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons celebrates with DT Osa Odighizuwa after a sack during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons celebrates with DT Osa Odighizuwa after a sack during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Much has been said about the Dallas Cowboys change at head coach this offseason. Brian Schottenheimer has brought a new energy to the franchise as he seeks to build the “greatest culture in professional sports.”

Far from a popular hire, Schottenheimer has won over critics with his authentic approach—as well as the impressive staff he’s hired. That includes former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who is now the defensive coordinator in Dallas.

Eberflus never turned the Bears into winners, but he’s a well-respected veteran who had plenty of success as a defensive coach everywhere he’s gone. That includes a long stint coaching linebackers in Dallas (2011-2017).

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus against the Arizona Cardinals.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus against the Arizona Cardinals. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Eberflus was beloved in the locker room during his tenure with the Cowboys and has picked up right where he left off. He’s already impressing the top players on defense, with Osa Odighizuwa expressing his excitement over the new scheme.

This will be the third defensive coordinator Odighizuwa has worked under, and he’s had plenty of success with the prior coaches. He’s done so well that he received a massive extension this offseason.

A breakout star in 2024, Odighizuwa believes he can perform at an even higher level under Eberflus. That’s great news for Dallas, but not so much for their opponents.

