Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 47
Rise and shine, Cowboys fans. We are just 47 days away from the start of the Dallas Cowboys season. Which means today, we will be discussing the best player ever to wear the 47 for the franchise.
I have to say, the history of the 47 in Dallas is not one to be considered historically. Nevertheless, someone should be named the pride of the 47 Club, right?
Only eight players have worn the number, but one stands above the rest.
Dextor Clinkscale - DB/SS
Dextor Clinkscale signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 1980 NFL Draft. After playing college ball at South Carolina State, Clinkscale was up for the challenge of playing for one of the most prestigious franchises in the NFL. During his first season with the team, Clinkscale appeared in all 16 games.
It wasn't until his third season with the team that Clinkscale earned a starting position. From 1983 to 1985, Clinkscale started 46 games with the franchise.
Clinkscale finished up his playing career in 1986 for the Indianapolis Colts. Being an undrafted player who has lasted five seasons in the NFL while starting nearly every game for three of those seasons is an impressive feat. Dextor Clinkscale is the perfect choice to represent the number 47.
