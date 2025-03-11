Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' best wide receiver options in NFL free agency remain wide open

As NFL free agency continues, who could the Dallas Cowboys target at wide receiver?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys Nation was understandably frustrated on Day 1 of NFL free agency with the team's lack of "selective aggression," but it's no time to panic.

One of the team's biggest areas of need is on the offensive side of the ball at wide receiver and there are still several options.

The wide receiver market was dry on Monday, so who could the team pursue?

Among the players the Cowboys could target is a familiar face in Amari Cooper.

Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper


The Cowboys made a highly-criticized trade of Cooper in 2022, sending him to the Browns for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick swap. Since then, the Cowboys' wide receiver depth has been a question.

Cooper was a four-time Pro Bowler in Dallas with two 1,000 yard seasons.

Stefon Diggs

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs


Enter two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, the brother of Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Last season, Diggs had a down year with just 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in 8 games after being limited by injuries. It broke Diggs' streak of six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and four straight 100-catch seasons.

In 2020, Diggs led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards.

Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp


Kupp will soon be available and has a wealth of experience.

While he has been battling injuries, he still provides an intriguing compliment to CeeDee Lamb and would open up the offense.

While it remains to be seen if Dallas makes a splash at receiver, the options are there. DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Lockett, and Elijah Moore are other big names who could step in and improve the depth, while Brandin Cooks remains an option to re-sign.

The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. For now, the NFL's "legal tampering period" is underway, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.

Josh Sanchez
