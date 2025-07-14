Cowboys’ scrutinized starter won’t let monsoon stop him from honing his craft
The Dallas Cowboys found themselves trying to replace a legend in 2024 when they didn’t re-sign Tyron Smith. With him out, they turned to Tyler Guyton, their first-round selection out of Oklahoma.
Guyton has all the physical tools needed to thrive, but he lacked experience at left tackle. That made his transition rocky, leading to plenty of criticism.
Heading into his sophomore campaign, Guyton remains one of the more heavily-scrutinized players on the team. They’ve invested a lot in their offense, and offensive line, and much of that could be undone if he fails.
Thankfully, Guyton understands the pressure he’s facing and is dealing with it accordingly. He’s already been seen with a stronger build and this weekend, a video hit social media showing him working on his boxing skills — in a monsoon.
Guyton isn’t the only Dallas offensive lineman to take up boxing, with center Brock Hoffman also turning to the sport to help with hand-eye coordination.
In addition to boxing, Guyton has been taking lessons from his predecessor. Tyron Smith was seen giving Guyton some tips, and the future Hall of Famer came away impressed while saying he wants Guyton to be better than he was.
That’s quite the bar to set, but Guyton seems to be taking the challenge seriously.
