Dallas Cowboys biggest 'key' to success has been highly invested in

The Dallas Cowboys have proven they believe winning in the trenches is key to success in the NFL. Due to this philosophy, they've boasted some of the best offensive lines of the past decade-plus.
It's also why they used their past two first-round picks on offensive linemen, taking Tyler Guyton out of Oklahoma in 2024 and Tyler Booker out of Alabama in 2025. The rebuilt line also includes Cooper Beebe, who was excellent at center during his rookie season, and veterans Tyler Smith and Terence Steele.
Last year, Guyton and Beebe were both rookies, and Dallas lost Zack Martin at right guard due to an injury. With Martin retired, the Cowboys are hopeful Booker can take his place. They're also expecting to see Guyton and Beebe show progress in year two. If all that happens, Legar Douzable believes the Cowboys can finally end their 30-year drought of missing the NFC Conference Championship.
"If they can develop and mesh, this team has a chance to go to the Conference Championship." — Douzable, NFL Network
Douzable discussed how well Dak Prescott played in 2023 when their line included a healthy Martin, as well as Tyron Smith. He even went back to 2016 when they went 13-3 while Prescott was a rookie. That year, they had Smith, Martin, Travis Frederick, and La'el Collins.
The one concern, even if the line plays well, is the ground game. All the teams mentioned by Douzable had a solid rushing attack led by either Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard. Dallas does have a sensational aerial attack with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but they need one someone to step up and prove they can carry the ground game.
If that happens, it's possible that Douzable's prediction could come to fruition.
