Cowboys' Tyler Booker reveals what has prepared him for NFL success
The Dallas Cowboys are ready to renew their focus on the running game in the Brian Schottenheimer regime, and that was clear when the team selected Tyler Booker in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Booker, who was a standout with the Alabama Crimson Tide, is a ruthless blocker who brings the attitude the team is looking for in the Schottenheimer era.
As Booker learns the ropes of the NFL in his first OTAs, he reflected on his college career and what got him ready for the next level.
For Booker, the answer was simple: the SEC, where it just means more.
"It's definitely prepared me a lot — talent level and the way we do things in the SEC," Booker said earlier this month, via DallasCowboys.com.
"In the SEC, things are done to a higher standard. There's a lot more expected out of you than in other conferences, and that's proven on a week-by-week basis. You see how much success SEC players have in the NFL, so that's definitely prepared me for where I am today."
Booker will need to rely on that experience early in the year, with the Cowboys facing a tough gauntlet of defenders to kick off the season.
The rookie will get to face off against Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter in the season opener, which is a matchup he was looking forward to. They previously faced off in SEC play when Booker was at Alabama and Carter at Georgia.
What a perfect way to kick off your first year as a pro.
