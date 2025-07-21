George Pickens, Cowboys passing game expected to bring life to Oxnard
The Dallas Cowboys are officially in Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp, with the deadline for players to report coming later in the day. Over the next few weeks, Cowboys Nation will get its first look at the team in full pads and live action under Brian Schottenheimer.
During the NFL offseason, Dallas made one of the biggest moves in the league by making a splash trade for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens.
Pickens has been with the team for OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but we will finally get an idea of how he gels with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb in the offense when the practice speed ramps up.
MORE: George Pickens predicted to make historic impact on Cowboys offense
According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Pickens and the passing game could be must-see TV throughout camp with highlight plays on the way.
"Finally getting to see the offensive line and running backs in full pads will be high on the list because of all the questions with Dallas’ running game, but that’s not close to Pickens," Machota wrote.
"The expectations for the passing game should be highlight plays just about every day in Oxnard."
MORE: 4 Cowboys trade candidates heading into training camp
There is understandable buzz for Cowboys Nation following the addition of Pickens, so the highlight plays are going to send social media in a frenzy.
Pickens and Lamb form one of the league's best pass-catching duos, so get your popcorn ready because we could be in for a wild ride.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 non-contract storylines to watch during Cowboys 2025 training camp
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction entering training camp
Watch Dallas Cowboys officially arrive in Oxnard for training camp
Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp practice schedule & key dates
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie