NFL analyst thinks Dallas Cowboys offensive duo is one of league's top two
NFL training camp is not officially here until networks like ESPN make the Dallas Cowboys a main talking point in July.
ESPN's Get Up! kicked off the training camp slate of the NFL season, talking about the Cowboys earlier this morning, with the comments Tyler Smith made after the team arrived in Oxnard, California, for camp.
Smith believes this team is a Super Bowl-caliber squad, and ESPN had to delve into those comments.
However, it wasn't all hate from the morning crew. Ryan Clark gave high praise to quarterback Dak Prescott and star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.
Clark seemed tired of the negative talk surrounding the most popular team in the NFL. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star said that the trio of Prescott, Lamb, and Pickens should be the second-best unit in the league, behind Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Some members of the Cowboys fanbase seem to be afraid to say that this team could be good this season. However, don't let the past discourage you from being optimistic about this team.
The Cowboys have plenty of talent to make some noise.
Sure, many may clown Smith's comments about a Super Bowl run, but what is he supposed to say? Saying his team can win the biggest game on the schedule is the exact player you want on your roster. Now, the media is also starting to believe those same comments.
