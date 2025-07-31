Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer doesn't care to hurt feelings, only championships

New Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer doesn't care if he hurts feelings on getting the team back on the road to winning championships.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has been 30 years since the Dallas Cowboys hoisted a Lombardi Trophy and proclaimed themselves Super Bowl winners.

The Super Bowl drought is a well-known fact from the fanbase all the way to those who lead the franchise.

First-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer understands the assignment. But he also knows that in order to get there, the team needs to be the most disciplined team in the league.

At the end of practice on Wednesday, Schottenheimer had players and coaches do some running after tempers flared multiple times during the team's time on the field.

Before practice on Thursday, Schottenheimer was asked about his approach to discipline, and his answer should have fans ready to run through a wall.

"You can take the road of, 'Oh, I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings.' ... Screw that. [We’re trying] to win a world championship," Schottenheimer told reporters ahead of Thursday's practice. "I get on the coaches as well. Not just the players."

The great teams will do whatever it takes to win the big one, and the most important thing any team can do is work together toward achieving those goals.

From the jump, Schottenheimer has been very transparent in how he plans on running this team. Coaches, players, and even Schottenheimer himself will be held accountable for every action on and off the field. That is exactly what you want to see and hear from your head coach.

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

