Cowboys rookie 'figuring it out,' impressing Brian Schottenheimer in camp

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue has been impressing the coaching staff in training camp after being a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Blue spent his college career with the Texas Longhorns.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue (34) goes through drills at "The Star" in Frisco.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue (34) goes through drills at "The Star" in Frisco. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue continues to make a strong impression on the coaching staff as he heads into his rookie season. 

The Cowboys selected Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 149 overall but it's possible he could take over the starting role at some point during the regular season.

Dallas retooled the running back room this offseason, bringing in veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, along with drafting Phil Mafah out of Clemson in the seventh round.

While meeting with reporters at training camp in Oxnard on Wednesday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke highly of how far Blue has come in the short time he's been with the team.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think in the spring he picked it up slower than we had hoped. But not now. He’s got it," Schottenheimer said. "He’s figuring it out. He’s one of those guys that doesn’t say much, but there’s a big time competitive fire in there."

"He wants to be great. He wants to be elite. He knows he’s talented.“I think he’s realizing, ‘OK, I’m really talented. I’m really good. But I’m in the NFL now … so I have to do the things off the field, preparing mentally in the class room, studying a little bit extra the installs for the next day, taking care of my body.’ It’s been fun to see.”

The final two touchdowns of Blue's college career just so happened to come on the field he'll be calling home for the foreseeable future. In Texas' 28-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes during the College Football Playoff Semifinals at AT&T Stadium in January, Blue was responsible for both of the Longhorns' touchdowns on passes from current Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Blue finished his time at Texas with 38 appearances while posting 214 carries for 1,161 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also productive as a receiver, totaling 56 catches for 503 yards and seven more scores.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Blue will look to make his preseason debut when the Cowboys begin their three-game exhibition slate on August 9 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

