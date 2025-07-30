Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 7
Tuesday was a rest day for the Dallas Cowboys, but they were back on the practice field on Wednesday.
This time, they were playing without pads, which means it wasn’t as physical of a session. It doesn’t, however, mean there weren’t plenty of highlights.
Here’s a look at which plays stood out as the most exciting from their seventh practice.
Wide receiver Traeshon Holden had his best showing yet, with a one-handed touchdown on this play.
Holden hauled in another touchdown later, even though it wasn’t as exciting as the first.
It was another good day for Kaiir Elam, who once again got an interception. It’s difficult not to be excited about him right now.
CeeDee Lamb also stood out, as the veteran wideout made a stellar grab in the end zone despite tight coverage.
Like Holden, Lamb wasn’t satisfied with one touchdown, hauling in another here.
Not everything that happened on Wednesday was fun. Another fight broke out and this time, Brian Schottenheimer had enough. He kicked rookie offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius out of practice and players — and coaches — were forced to run.
Ending on a high note, here’s a Dak Prescott to Jake Ferguson touchdown, something we sorely missed in 2024.
Dallas will be back on the field Thursday for practice, as well as Hero Appreciation Day.
