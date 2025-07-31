Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb shares message from Coach Schotty fans will love
Dallas Cowboys fans know all too well how an undisciplined team can ruin a game.
Countless impressive drives have been thwarted by an offensive lineman holding. Opposing teams get a fresh set of downs when a defender jumps early, or a defensive back grabs a player by the jersey.
No matter how it happens, these drive-killing flags can be frustrating. Thankfully, head coach Brian Schottenheimer is making it a priority to play with more discipline in 2025.
MORE: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb reveals 'night & day' difference after George Pickens trade
On Wednesday, Schottenheimer ejected rookie Ajani Cornelius and stopped practice early after there were too many fights. Coaches and players were forced to run, but it was his quote that CeeDee Lamb shared that should get fans pumped.
“Do we want to be champions? Because throughout the years of us being here, talent was never the problem for us. It was always discipline. How do we, like, get ahead and not behind? How do we not shoot ourselves in the foot? How do we not hurt ourselves?” Lamb said of Schottenheimer's message.
“Honestly when that momentum is going our way, we need to continue to keep the foot on the pedal and make the right play and always think about the team.”
MORE: Dynamic Cowboys UDFA makes mark on WR competition with spectacular TD
Coaches have stressed discipline in the past, but their actions didn’t always line up with the message.
That wasn’t the case with Schottenheimer on Wednesday, giving fans hope that their team won’t spend an entire season shooting themselves in the foot.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract turn sideways after personal jabs, 'further away' than before
Dallas Cowboys ‘boasting their best roster in years’ NFL columnist writes
Cowboys 'biggest challenge' for 2025 season has plagued team for years
Cowboys' Dak Prescott not phased by disrespectful NFL QB rankings
Dallas Cowboys stars share relatable pet peeves, proving they're just like us
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc