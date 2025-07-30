CeeDee Lamb praises Brian Schottenheimer discipline of Cowboys after multiple fights
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer sent a message early at training camp in Oxnard after two fights broke out in the team's first two practices.
Schottenheimer sent a message that any player who got involved in a fight moving forward risked being thrown out of practice, and they were guaranteed to be sent to the locker room if they threw a punch.
That's exactly what happened on Wednesday afternoon, when rookie offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius got into a scuffle and was sent to the showers.
MORE: Cowboys rookie on roster bubble kicked out of practice for fighting
After botting Cornelius from the field, Schottenheimer made players line up on the sideline and run back and forth on the field until he said it was enough. Schottenheimer then gathered his players in the middle of the field, sent a clear message about discipling and accountability, and abruptly ended practice.
When speaking to the media following practice, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb voiced his support for Schottenheimer's handling of the situation.
MORE: Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 7
"I like what he's doing. We need discipline," Lamb told the media, via Patrik Walker of the team's official website. "Shout out to him for that."
Hopefully the message was received loud and clear.
Talent has never been an issue for the Cowboys. The team has a star-studded roster, but consistently shoots itself in the foot. The lack of discipling has always stopped the team from getting to the next level.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer preaches importance of discipline for Cowboys
With Coach Schotty leading the show mand making it clear that there is no room for self-inflicted wounds and acting out of character to cost your teams, let's hope the team can put the lack of discipline behind them and work together as a unit for a common goal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract turn sideways after personal jabs, 'further away' than before
Dallas Cowboys ‘boasting their best roster in years’ NFL columnist writes
Cowboys 'biggest challenge' for 2025 season has plagued team for years
Cowboys' Dak Prescott not phased by disrespectful NFL QB rankings
Dallas Cowboys stars share relatable pet peeves, proving they're just like us
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc