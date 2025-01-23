What does Jerry Jones 'prioritize' in new Dallas Cowboys head coach?
The Dallas Cowboys head coaching search started with a bang after the team was linked to Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Unfortunately for Cowboys Nation, the Coach Prime buzz has died down and the search has turned to a pair of uninspiring candidates.
It seems after a round of interviews that the leaders in the clubhouse to land the Cowboys gig are former quarterback and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is leading the Philadelphia Eagles offense into the NFC Championship Game, and Brian Schottenheimer, who has been the team's offensive coordinator since Moore's departure.
Bringing back a familiar face isn't going to fire up the fanbase, but it will fill the vacancy and give Jerry Jones exactly what he wants on the sideline.
MORE: Where does Cowboys HC opening rank among NFL jobs still available?
According to NFL insider Ed Werder, Jerry Jones likely "prioritizes" one thing and it is what Moore and Schottenheimer bring to the table.
"I think he prioritizes offensive continuity to benefit Dak, whom he’s made the highest-paid player in the NFL," Werder wrote on X.
MORE: Radio host goes on epic rant over Cowboys, Schottenheimer HC buzz
"He wants someone he’s familiar with and trusts and someone willing to maintain a lower profile than the owner and also accepts the different approach that front office uses."
When you invest as much into the quarterback situation as the Cowboys have, it makes some sense. Jerry Jones made Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the NFL and he isn't getting any younger.
Asking Prescott to learn a new offense could hold the team back, while bringing in someone he is familiar with can make the process smoother for everyone involved.
After all, Prescott was one of the loudest voices when it came to wanting Mike McCarthy to return to Dallas. After McCarthy decided to end contract negotiations, perhaps Jerry realized he should cater to his quarterback and bring in a person who is familiar with his game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Hiring Brian Schottenheimer would spell disaster for Cowboys
7 upcoming free agents Dallas should consider from Conference Championships
Ben Johnson didn't interview for Cowboys opening for obvious reason
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc