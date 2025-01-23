Dak Prescott may have just endorsed Cowboys' next head coach
The Dallas Cowboys' head coaching search has taken an intriguing turn as the team considers multiple candidate's for the leadership position.
Brian Schottenheimer, is the latest name in the mix and completed an in-person interview with Dallas on Monday, bringing significant experience to his candidacy.
MORE: What does Jerry Jones 'prioritize' in new Dallas Cowboys head coach?
Currently, Schottenheimer and his predecessor, Kellen Moore, are the notable candidates for head coach. Dallas also interviewed veteran coaches Robert Saleh and Leslie Frazier last week.
Having served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator for the past two seasons after joining the organization in 2022 as a coaching analyst, Schottenheimer has already established himself within the team's culture.
A crucial factor in his favor is the relationships already built with several players in the building, particularly quarterback Dak Prescott.
MORE: Who is the Cowboys' best head coaching option after Aaron Glenn hire?
The veteran signal caller has developed a solid working relationship with Schottenheimer since the coach's arrival.
During the DLLS Cowboys Podcast, longtime Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. shared a message that appeared to be from Prescott giving his support to Schottenheimer for the head coaching position.
"He'll be ready for the next step. He has the right personality and brain," Prescott affirmed, demonstrating his confidence in Schottenheimer's ability to lead the team.
Even with previous head Mike McCarthy calling plays the previous two years, Prescott thrived under Schottenheimer's offensive guidance in 2023. He set a career-high with 410 completions, throwing for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and only 9 interceptions.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Hiring Brian Schottenheimer would spell disaster for Cowboys
7 upcoming free agents Dallas should consider from Conference Championships
Ben Johnson didn't interview for Cowboys opening for obvious reason
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc