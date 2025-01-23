Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott may have just endorsed Cowboys' next head coach

During the DLLS Cowboys Podcast, Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill shared a message from Dal Prescott supporting one name for the Dallas Cowboys' next head coach.

Ali Jawad

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' head coaching search has taken an intriguing turn as the team considers multiple candidate's for the leadership position.

Brian Schottenheimer, is the latest name in the mix and completed an in-person interview with Dallas on Monday, bringing significant experience to his candidacy.

Currently, Schottenheimer and his predecessor, Kellen Moore, are the notable candidates for head coach. Dallas also interviewed veteran coaches Robert Saleh and Leslie Frazier last week.

Having served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator for the past two seasons after joining the organization in 2022 as a coaching analyst, Schottenheimer has already established himself within the team's culture.

Brian Schottenheimer
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Deuce Vaughn celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

A crucial factor in his favor is the relationships already built with several players in the building, particularly quarterback Dak Prescott.

The veteran signal caller has developed a solid working relationship with Schottenheimer since the coach's arrival.

During the DLLS Cowboys Podcast, longtime Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. shared a message that appeared to be from Prescott giving his support to Schottenheimer for the head coaching position.

Dak Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"He'll be ready for the next step. He has the right personality and brain," Prescott affirmed, demonstrating his confidence in Schottenheimer's ability to lead the team.

Even with previous head Mike McCarthy calling plays the previous two years, Prescott thrived under Schottenheimer's offensive guidance in 2023. He set a career-high with 410 completions, throwing for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and only 9 interceptions.

