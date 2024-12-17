Cowboys vs Buccaneers, NFL Week 16: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Dallas Cowboys are suddenly playing well, winning three of their past four games. Their latest was a lopsided win on the road against the Carolina Panthers, improving their record to 6-8 on the year.
Dallas is now 5-2 away from home but their abysmal 1-6 mark at AT&T Stadium has been their downfall. They look to exercise those demons this Sunday as they host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Mike Zimmer praises Travis Hunter, rare skillset
Mayfield has been fantastic since joining Tampa Bay and had four touchdown passes last week. They’re fighting for the AFC South title while the Cowboys hope to play spoiler.
With the stage set, here’s all the information needed to catch this weekend’s game.
Cowboys vs. Bucs, NFL Week 16: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TX
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: NBC/Peacock
Betting Odds: Bucs -4.0 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Bucs Online
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
With this game being on Sunday Night Football, the option is there to stream on Peacock as well.
Watch Cowboys vs. Bucs on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
However you choose to watch, make sure to tune in to see if the Cowboys can continue their impressive play against a potential playoff team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 16 of 2024 NFL season
5 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 15 win over Panthers
Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Panthers Week 15
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 15: Where do Cowboys stand?
Who were the 5 highest-graded Cowboys in Week 15 according to PFF?