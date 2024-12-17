Dallas Cowboys' Mike Zimmer praises Travis Hunter, rare skillset
After going 3-1 in their last four outings, the Dallas Cowboys are in danger of falling out of position to draft one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The team currently sits just inside of the top 15 selections, but that doesn't mean they haven't noticed some of the top players.
Players like Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Colorado two-way star/Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter could fill some of the biggest holes on the Cowboys' roster.
MORE: Where would the Cowboys pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after Week 15?
Hunter will likely be off of the board by the time the Cowboys are on the clock, but defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer has no doubt the Heisman winner can continue to play on both sides of the ball at the next level.
“I think it’s great,” Zimmer said, per the Dallas Morning News. “I know him and Deion have a good relationship. For him to go a place like Jackson State, it shows what kind of character he has and obviously he’s a terrific football player.”
Zimmer spent time with Coach Prime and his players at both Jackson State and Colorado, and believes Hunter will pay off for whoever lands him in the spring.
MORE: Cowboys target star RB in new mock draft despite Rico Dowdle emergence
“I haven’t really studied him but I would say that would be a good problem to have because you might get two players at one (spot),” Zimmer said. “So you waste one draft pick and get two players.”
Unless the Cowboys make a big trade up in the draft, Hunter will be out of reach, but you never know what can happen when Jerry Jones wants to make a splash.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 16 of 2024 NFL season
5 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 15 win over Panthers
Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Panthers Week 15
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 15: Where do Cowboys stand?
Who were the 5 highest-graded Cowboys in Week 15 according to PFF?